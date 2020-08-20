Comerica Bank Acquires 11,037 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL opened at $33.98 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

