Comerica Bank Acquires 2,591 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11,423.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,820.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

