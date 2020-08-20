Comerica Bank Acquires 2,792 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 63.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

