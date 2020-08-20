Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of NetGear worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NTGR stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 1.12. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $39,543.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,431,697.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,864.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,782 shares of company stock worth $5,754,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

