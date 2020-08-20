Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NYSE TGNA opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

