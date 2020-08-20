Comerica Bank Buys 4,221 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $17,478,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $7,425,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,053,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $42,098.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

