Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.