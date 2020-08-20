Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of SkyWest worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 247,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SkyWest by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 345,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

