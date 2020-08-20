Comerica Bank Has $1.55 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Harsco worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

