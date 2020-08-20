Comerica Bank Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $88,075,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 167.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 709.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 746.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 330,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In related news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

