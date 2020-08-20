Comerica Bank Has $1.56 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.