Comerica Bank Has $1.63 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 212,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,791,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,877,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Docusign by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,470,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,886,000 after buying an additional 170,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $209.47 on Thursday. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $229.83. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

