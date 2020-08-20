Comerica Bank Has $1.66 Million Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 330,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 429,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 131.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

