Comerica Bank Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of SPX Flow worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.89. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

