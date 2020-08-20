Comerica Bank Increases Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Progress Software worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Progress Software by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progress Software by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Progress Software by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 125,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.