Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,173,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

