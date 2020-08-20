Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

