Comerica Bank Purchases 22,389 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Range Resources worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

NYSE:RRC opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.70. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

