Comerica Bank Purchases 3,744 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

