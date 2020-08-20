Comerica Bank Purchases 3,996 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.81% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $44,911.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $56,334.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,958.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $203.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

