Comerica Bank Purchases 5,261 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,214,000 after buying an additional 3,005,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 252,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

