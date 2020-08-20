Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 18,750 Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Palomar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,267,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $5,590,536 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

