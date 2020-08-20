Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Aegis lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of GNL opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.