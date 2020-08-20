Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

