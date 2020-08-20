Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $452,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.