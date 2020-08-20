Comerica Bank Sells 10,796 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,605. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.