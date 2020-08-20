Comerica Bank Sells 3,159 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

In other news, President John Redmond bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $2,625,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $939,030 and sold 185,870 shares valued at $22,457,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

