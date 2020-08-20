Comerica Bank Sells 5,139 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,193,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

