Comerica Bank Takes $1.67 Million Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

