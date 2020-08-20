Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Patrick Industries worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 107.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $103,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $69.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In related news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,390. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

