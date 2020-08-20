Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.78

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and traded as low as $17.70. Commercial National Financial shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

