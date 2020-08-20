Conceal Price Tops $0.15 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Conceal has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00760127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.01569579 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,764.61 or 0.99846738 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00140805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00060929 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,060,134 coins and its circulating supply is 9,112,654 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.