Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.12

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.12 and traded as high as $116.95. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 169,937 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million and a P/E ratio of 20.55.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.