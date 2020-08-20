Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conifer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 7.81%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNFR. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

