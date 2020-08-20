Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.83. Consolidated-Tomoka Land shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 15,200 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In other Consolidated-Tomoka Land news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,941.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 171,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

