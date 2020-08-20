Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

CLB opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

