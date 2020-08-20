Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Corelogic worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter worth $188,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of CLGX opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.