CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post sales of $152.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $155.16 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $144.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $604.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.50 million to $607.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $656.48 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 81.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 57.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.