CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

