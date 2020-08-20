Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.21

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:CNIG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as low as $16.50. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 4,330 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

