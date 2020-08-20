COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.0789 on Top Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $44.81 million and $11.13 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

