CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,621.49

Crh Plc (LON:CRH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,621.49 and traded as high as $3,063.00. CRH shares last traded at $3,008.00, with a volume of 496,531 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.91) price target (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($35.95)) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,931.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,621.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

