Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 399,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Criteo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,688,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 755.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

