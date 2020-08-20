Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Crown by 66.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

