Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

CRY stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $796.15 million, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryolife will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,450,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

