CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 975,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 811,205 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth $11,859,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth $11,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

