Cryptonex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00015136 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market cap of $99.24 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

