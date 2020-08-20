CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $9.99. CSP shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 8,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned about 0.70% of CSP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.