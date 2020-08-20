CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of EVD opened at €35.52 ($41.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 12 month high of €61.55 ($72.41).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.