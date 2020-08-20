Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $12.09. Culp shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 20,300 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CULP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Culp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $143.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 133.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

